Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 15,345 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $112,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,180,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $144,064,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

