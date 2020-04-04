Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,054 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.14% of Frontdoor worth $85,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Frontdoor by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.21. Frontdoor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

