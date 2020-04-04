DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 32,256 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,256 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,827,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,615,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,330,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,904,000 after purchasing an additional 74,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $182.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. JMP Securities lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Jensen purchased 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,656.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 748,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,622,662.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Santillan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,355 shares of company stock valued at $302,483. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

