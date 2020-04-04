Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 24,072 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of American States Water worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of American States Water by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day moving average is $87.40. American States Water Co has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $35,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

