Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 148.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 311,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 123,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 38,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BAB opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.