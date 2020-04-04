Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $925,000 Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,793.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $3,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,240,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,568,626.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,318 shares of company stock worth $5,493,938. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

