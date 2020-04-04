Geode Capital Management LLC Has $82.33 Million Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,759,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $82,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

