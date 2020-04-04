Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $282.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

