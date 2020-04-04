Brinker Capital Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Maxim Group cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.