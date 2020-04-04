Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 66,278 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,278 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.20% of Deere & Company worth $106,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.48. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.46.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.