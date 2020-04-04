Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,105 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Air Lease worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Air Lease by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,216,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $5,128,000. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 585,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AL stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Air Lease Corp has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Cowen increased their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,870.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,921.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

