Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,605,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of FOX worth $94,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,024,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,084,000 after buying an additional 192,903 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of FOX by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 437,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOX. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

FOX stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

