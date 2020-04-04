Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth $268,000.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

In other news, Director Deborah H. Caplan bought 2,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $64,180.00. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 1,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,462.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SERV opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SERV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.