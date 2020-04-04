Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 387,993 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 202.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 387,993 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $13,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. Analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Cohu’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

COHU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.