Geode Capital Management LLC Has $85.37 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,076,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $85,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,796,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,850,000 after buying an additional 162,636 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,737,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lumentum from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.68.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LITE opened at $66.86 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.