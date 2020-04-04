Geode Capital Management LLC Has $85.14 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.80% of Deckers Outdoor worth $85,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 71,039 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $122.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $203.19. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.07.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.