Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FL. B. Riley reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Standpoint Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

NYSE:FL opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $65.04.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.83%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

