First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,150 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 407.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,645 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Foot Locker by 110.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Foot Locker by 93.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 543,105 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $65.04.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

