TD Securities Lowers Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) to Hold

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YGRAF. Canaccord Genuity lowered Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of YGRAF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

