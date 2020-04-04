Assura (LON:AGR) PT Raised to GBX 94

Assura (LON:AGR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 94 ($1.24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, March 13th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 79 ($1.04).

Get Assura alerts:

Assura stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 23.53. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 83.50 ($1.10).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.