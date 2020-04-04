ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.08. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

