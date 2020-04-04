Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Down 4.1%

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.63, 62,081 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,127,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $889,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

