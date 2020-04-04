Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Down 4.1%

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.63, 62,081 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,127,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.39.
In other news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $889,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
