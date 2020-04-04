Geode Capital Management LLC Has $87.84 Million Stock Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,607,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 176,244 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of CDK Global worth $87,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

CDK opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

