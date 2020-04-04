Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.21.

NYSE:WFC opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

