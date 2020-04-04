Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 535 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $126.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average is $176.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

