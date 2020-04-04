6,253 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABC. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.89.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,810. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

