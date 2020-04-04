Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,949 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,247,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $91,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Quanta Services by 5,368.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,749,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,501,000 after acquiring an additional 903,658 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after acquiring an additional 621,357 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,948,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,768,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $30.56 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

