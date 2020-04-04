4,235 Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,235 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $357.65 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $190.38 and a 12 month high of $593.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $447.25 and its 200 day moving average is $388.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Shopify from to in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Shopify from $500.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.85.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Geode Capital Management LLC Has $87.84 Million Stock Holdings in CDK Global Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Has $87.84 Million Stock Holdings in CDK Global Inc
Oshkosh Corp Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC
Oshkosh Corp Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC
Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co
Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co
Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 535 Shares of Global Payments Inc
Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 535 Shares of Global Payments Inc
6,253 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Corp. Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.
6,253 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Corp. Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.
Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,949 Shares of Quanta Services Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,949 Shares of Quanta Services Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report