Fulton Bank N.A. Has $828,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,246 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 53,916 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 434,565 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 213,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LUV opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.