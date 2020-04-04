DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $383,356,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after buying an additional 4,258,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

NYSE:OXY opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.31%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 217.93%.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

