Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 184,568 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,286,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Macy’s worth $90,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of M. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several research firms have commented on M. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Macy’s Inc has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.