Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,408 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $90,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $161,945.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,372.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,609 shares of company stock worth $65,490,812 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $193.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

