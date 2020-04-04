Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after buying an additional 113,887 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.32. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.47.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

