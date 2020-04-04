Fulton Bank N.A. Has $681,000 Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

