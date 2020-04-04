Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 5,517 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 190.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Progressive from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

Progressive stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.73.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

