Fulton Bank N.A. Has $671,000 Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,405,810,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after buying an additional 2,034,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,270,000 after purchasing an additional 222,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,551,000 after purchasing an additional 433,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $33.75 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

