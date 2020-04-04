Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,914 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

