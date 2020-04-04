Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $438,811,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $188,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,699,000 after purchasing an additional 962,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Aptiv by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,177,000 after purchasing an additional 590,983 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $34,062,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

APTV opened at $43.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

