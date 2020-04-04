Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $139.66 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.67.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.03.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 32,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $4,338,520.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,527,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,220,765,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,073,340 shares of company stock valued at $150,073,035. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

