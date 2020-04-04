Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,106 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $129,600,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $105,557,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 217,141 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 216,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 202,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,565,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $139.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.51 and a 200 day moving average of $223.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $191,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,877.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,150 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.20.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

