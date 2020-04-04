Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 1,783 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,111,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,961,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,447,000 after acquiring an additional 90,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,523,000 after acquiring an additional 881,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,179,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,675,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,536,232.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

ALXN opened at $89.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average of $102.84. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

