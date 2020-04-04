Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.21 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $33.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

