Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 5,373 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $6,729,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

