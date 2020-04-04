Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.32.

LOW opened at $82.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

