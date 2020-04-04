Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 153,152 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 153,152 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $81,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,396,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HDB. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

HDB stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

