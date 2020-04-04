Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 407,545 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 407,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.34% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $81,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

