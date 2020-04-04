Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Royal Gold by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Gold from $14.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

RGLD opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average is $112.01.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.