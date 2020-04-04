Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Foundation Building Materials worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James R. Carpenter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $392.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.77. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

FBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

