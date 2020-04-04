DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,488 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SERV. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah H. Caplan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $64,180.00. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,936.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

