Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 440.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,065 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 360.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,103,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 863,577 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 307,910 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 205,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 171,509 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,257,000.

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

